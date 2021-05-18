Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 94.2 per 100,000

Between May 11 and May 17, there were 142 cases giving a seven day rate of 94.2 cases per 100,000, down from 100.2 on Monday.

Ards and North Down (4.4), Mid and East Antrim (7.2), Lisburn and Castlereagh (20), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (23.4), Belfast (24.3), Fermanagh and Omagh (26.5), Antrim and Newtownabbey (26.6), Newry, Mourne and Down (40), Causeway Coast and Glens (42.3) and Mid Ulster (50.2), all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The latest COVID-19 data has been released.

The average rate for the north is 32.4.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between May 16 and May 17 was 17.

In total 12,578 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.