Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 94.2 per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane COVID-19 rate has fallen back to 94.2 per 100,000
Between May 11 and May 17, there were 142 cases giving a seven day rate of 94.2 cases per 100,000, down from 100.2 on Monday.
Ards and North Down (4.4), Mid and East Antrim (7.2), Lisburn and Castlereagh (20), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (23.4), Belfast (24.3), Fermanagh and Omagh (26.5), Antrim and Newtownabbey (26.6), Newry, Mourne and Down (40), Causeway Coast and Glens (42.3) and Mid Ulster (50.2), all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 32.4.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between May 16 and May 17 was 17.
In total 12,578 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A new breakdown of the number vaccinations by postcode shows that 50,265 have been administered in BT48 and 52,998 have been administered in BT47 - 103,263 in total in Derry.