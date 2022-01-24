Derry COVID rate falls marginally to 1,041.6 and is third lowest in north
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen marginally to 1,041.6 cases per 100,000 and is still the third lowest in the north, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between January 17 and January 23, there were 1,574 cases giving a seven day rate of 1,041.6 per 100,000, down marginally from 1,066.1 on Friday.
Only Fermanagh and Omagh (1,018.4) and Causeway Coast and Glens (1,040.4) have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.
Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,975.8), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,990.4),Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,806.7), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,737), Ards & North Down (1,657.5), Mid & East Antrim (1,605.7), Mid Ulster (1,589.1) and Belfast (1,487.3), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 1,580.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 22 and January 23 was 187.
In total 48,247 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 116,809 have been administered in BT48 and 121,369 have been administered in BT47 - 238,178 in total in Derry