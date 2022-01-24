Derry COVID rate falls marginally to 1,041.6 and is third lowest in north

Between January 17 and January 23, there were 1,574 cases giving a seven day rate of 1,041.6 per 100,000, down marginally from 1,066.1 on Friday.

Only Fermanagh and Omagh (1,018.4) and Causeway Coast and Glens (1,040.4) have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,975.8), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,990.4),Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,806.7), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,737), Ards & North Down (1,657.5), Mid & East Antrim (1,605.7), Mid Ulster (1,589.1) and Belfast (1,487.3), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 1,580.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 22 and January 23 was 187.

In total 48,247 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.