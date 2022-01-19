Derry COVID rate has fallen to 1,075.4 and is third lowest in north

Between January 12 and January 18, there were 1,625 cases giving a seven day rate of 1,075.4 per 100,000, down from 1,082.7 on Tuesday.

Only Fermanagh and Omagh (952.8) and Causeway Coast and Glens (1,008.7) have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Newry, Mourne & Down (1,739.4), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,578), Mid Ulster (1,518.), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,449.7), Mid & East Antrim (1,399.1), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,381.3), Belfast (1,299.9) and Ards & North Down (1,252), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 1,362.3.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 17 and January 18 was 250.

In total 47,343 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.