Derry COVID rate has fallen to 1,075.4 and is third lowest in north
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen to 1,075.4 cases per 100,000 and is now the third lowest in the north, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between January 12 and January 18, there were 1,625 cases giving a seven day rate of 1,075.4 per 100,000, down from 1,082.7 on Tuesday.
Only Fermanagh and Omagh (952.8) and Causeway Coast and Glens (1,008.7) have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.
Newry, Mourne & Down (1,739.4), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,578), Mid Ulster (1,518.), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,449.7), Mid & East Antrim (1,399.1), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,381.3), Belfast (1,299.9) and Ards & North Down (1,252), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 1,362.3.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 17 and January 18 was 250.
In total 47,343 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 115,723 have been administered in BT48 and 119,944 have been administered in BT47 - 235,667 in total in Derry