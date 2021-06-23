Derry engineer Claire celebrates International Women in Engineering Day

Brought to you by the Women’s Engineering Society (WES), INWED is an international awareness campaign which raises the profile of women in engineering and focuses attention on the amazing career opportunities available to women and girls in this exciting industry.

One such woman in Engineering is Derry native Claire Morrison.

Claire is a former Thornhill College student, and UCD graduate.

She is currently a project manager with UK Power Networks.

Claire said: “After graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering from University College Dublin, I worked as a design engineer, designing transmission substations for the ESB in Ireland.

“I have been working with UK Power Networks as a project manager for over seven years, working on a wide range of large construction projects, ranging from overhead line projects to substation builds and cable replacement projects.

“I’m often asked how I became an engineer and my answer is always the same – my Dad. My dad is a joiner by trade, and I used to love helping him out when he was doing jobs at home.

“My dad never questioned why his daughter would want to help him lay a wooden floor or fix a cupboard – he just passed me the tools and gave me a task to work on. Looking back, I can honestly say that my dad is the first feminist I encountered.

“He was shocked when I first told him that, but he always made me feel like I could do anything a boy could do and I have carried that with me throughout my life. On International Women in Engineering Day, I call upon everyone who has a platform from which to influence or empower the young females to urge them to follow their passion, even if this means breaking societal norms or challenging preconceptions.

“This has never meant more to me than it does now that I have a young daughter myself, aged 18 months. I want her to grow up in a world where female leaders aren’t the exception but the norm.

“I love my job because every day is different and has new challenges and I get to meeting the most interesting and diverse people.