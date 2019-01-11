Derry entrepreneurs urged to vie for Irish title as 2019 awards open

Local business champions have been urged to pit their success and skills against others from across Ireland in the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 programme, which has now officially opened for nominations.

Businesses of all sizes from all sectors across the island of Ireland are invited to submit their nominations by February 15.

The 24 finalists for 2019 will be announced on April 23.

Derry’s entrepreneurs are encouraged to put themselves forward to follow in the footsteps of well-known local business people, Mark Hutchinson from Hutchinson Engineering, Brian McErlain, GenesisCrafty and Ann-Marie Slavin, Modern Democracy, who were finalists in 2014, 2012 and 2005, respectively.

Michael Taggart from Taggart Holdings who was the eventual winner in the Industry category in 2007.

Kevin McLoughlin, Partner Lead for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ireland said: “This year we are committed to supporting and encouraging our island’s entrepreneurs to be brave and to be bold, whether that means taking a first step with a brilliant idea, or taking a calculated risk to drive growth in their business.

“A highlight of the programme will be when our finalists go on our renowned international CEO Retreat taking place this year in Hong Kong, designed to help Irish entrepreneurs transform their thinking and vision through executive education and inspiration from some of the world’s leading CEOs.”

The awards programme is divided into three categories - Emerging, Industry and International - with eight finalists chosen per category.

The finalists in the competition will engage in a strategic growth programme over a 10-month period.

The finalists will also gain exclusive access to a prestigious community of over 500 peers known as the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Alumni. To date, more than three quarters of the Alumni community have conducted business with one another.

The programme will include executive education sessions; networking; extensive media profile and the annual Gala Awards Dinner.

An award is presented for each category, and an overall winner will be announced at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards in November.

That person will go on to represent Ireland at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards in Monte Carlo the following June.

For further information, to put yourself forward or nominate someone with their consent can fill out the online form at www.eoy.ie.