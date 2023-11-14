Derry man 'deeply honoured' as he becomes Ireland’s first Honorary Consul to Ohio

Derry man Mark Owens has been appointed as the first Honorary Consul to Ohio.

Mark Owens, who has lived in Cleveland since 2001, took up his duties in March before his official office was opened this week by Ireland’s Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Geraldine Byrne Nason.

Mr Owen’s position represents a historic first for Ireland and Ohio and it will be used to further develop links to the strong Irish and Irish American community in the Buckeye State.

He said: "I am deeply honored to be appointed as the first Honorary Consul of Ireland in Ohio. This role allows me to strengthen ties between Ohio and Ireland, celebrating our rich heritage, and building a legacy of unity and partnership.

Ribbon cutting with Ambassador Byrne Nason and Mark Owen and his family.

"I am excited about the journey ahead and the opportunities it holds for strengthening our Irish community, enriching the cultural tapestry of our region, and fostering economic growth. Together, we can create a legacy that future generations will look back on with pride."

Born in Derry city, Mark moved permanently to the US after having previously studied at John Carroll University as part of a scholarship program that supported young adults who grew up during the Troubles.

Prior to this, he studied at Belfast Metropolitan College, where he graduated with a production management degree, and he recently completed his Executive MBA at Southeast Technological University (SETU), Ireland.

The Derry man has over 15 years’ experience within the marketing and public affairs industry in a variety of operational and managerial positions across several sectors including retail, insurance, financial services, and non-profits.

Derry man Mark Owens pictured at the opening of his new office.

He currently serves as the VP of Marketing and Communications for Team NEO’s, the region’s economic development agency and JobsOhio network partner. Mark is responsible for creating and accelerating the organisation’s marketing strategy and brand recognition across the Northeast Ohio Region and beyond.

Active in the local community, Mark also currently serves as Chair of the Business Advisory Committee at Cuyahoga Community College, is President of the Cleveland Irish Business Network and Co-Chairs the Sister Cities Committee at Global Cleveland. He has also served as Chair of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Associate Board and is a past board member of Ohio City Incorporated where he remains involved as a member of the Irishtown Bend Park strategy and development committee.

The new office opening celebration, which took place at the Union Club in Cleveland, was also attended by Ellen Flanagan, Vice Consul, Consulate General of Ireland in New York with responsibility for Ohio, and prominent guests from Ohio’s political, business and cultural communities.

The decision of the Tánaiste, Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin, to appoint Mr Owens was described as a ‘testament to the strength of Ohio’s well developed Irish community, as well as the growing political, business and cultural links with Ireland’.

These links have been strengthened by a direct flight between Dublin and Cleveland, inaugurated this year.

Ambassador Byrne Nason said: “I am delighted to celebrate the opening of the office of Ireland’s first Honorary Consul to Ohio. The contribution made by our Honorary Consuls around the world is a vital part of Ireland’s diplomatic engagement. Mark’s appointment earlier this year is a signal of our commitment to further deepening our engagement with Ohio. Mark will be an important link for Ireland to Ohio and will be a huge support to Irish citizens and Irish businesses active in Ohio.”

The Honorary Consul’s office in Cleveland will support Ireland’s Embassy in Washington, D.C. and Consulate General in New York in facilitating business and official visits from Ireland, providing information on Ireland and consular guidance and assistance to Irish citizens in Ohio.