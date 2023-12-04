News you can trust since 1772

Derry meeting to discuss ‘Apartheid Israel, Joe Biden and Palestinian Freedom’

A public meeting on ‘Apartheid Israel, Joe Biden and Palestinian Freedom’ will be held at 7pm on Wednesday in St. Columbs Hall.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Dec 2023, 10:29 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
The meeting is being hosted by People Before Profit and will be addressed by Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign Donegal Secretary Fadl Mustapha and Sherry Wolf from New York Jewish Voice for Peace.

It will be chaired by Councillor Shaun Harkin.

Meeting organiser Anita Villa stated: "Israel has launched the second phase of its genocidal war on Gaza, following a week long pause.

KHAN YOUNIS, GAZA - OCTOBER 16: Palestinian children injured during Israeli raids in the southern Gaza Strip arrive on October 16, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)KHAN YOUNIS, GAZA - OCTOBER 16: Palestinian children injured during Israeli raids in the southern Gaza Strip arrive on October 16, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)
KHAN YOUNIS, GAZA - OCTOBER 16: Palestinian children injured during Israeli raids in the southern Gaza Strip arrive on October 16, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)
"We can't stop talking about Palestine and need to escalate our solidarity actions across Ireland and the world to end this horror.”

She spoke of mass demonstrations in the US in support of Palestine, which, she said, have included ‘the largest ever protests by American Jews in support of Palestine’.

Sherry Wolf, from New York Jewish Voice for Peace, will explain, said Ms. Villa, ‘the geo-political reasons for unconditional US government support for apartheid Israel and the grassroots challenge facing Biden’.

Derry donations saving lives in Gaza, say Trócaire

