Archbishop Eamon Martin reiterates call for definitive ceasefire in Gaza during visit to Malta
The Derry-born church leader was in southern Europe for an annual meeting of European bishops.
Celebrating Mass in the Church of Saint Publius at Floriana on Sunday he told the congregation that ‘conscious of the terrible war and violence, especially in Ukraine, Palestine and Israel’ the bishops had ‘reiterated our “no” to war, renewing the call for a definitive ceasefire, release of hostages and for humanitarian corridors to be kept open in Gaza’.
During his sermon he acknowledged that he was following in the footsteps of his predecessor Archbishop of Armagh, Cardinal Michael Logue, who visited Floriana back in 1895.
He spoke of the links between Malta and Ireland, including via the football club Floriana FC, who play in green-and-white stripes and are nicknamed the tal-Irish.
He said it had been a joy to discover the ‘very warm connections between Malta and Ireland’.
"I have learned a lot today about the association of Floriana FC and the Vilhena Band with the visit of Cardinal Logue back at the end of the 19th century.
"It seems that visit sparked the close connection between your football club and ‘the Irish’. Having been presented today with the green and white shirt, from now on, I will count myself as a new supporter of Floriana!
"Being a trombone player myself, I was also fascinated to learn about the history of the Vilhena band club and to learn that the band accompanied my predecessor the cardinal in procession as he was leaving Floriana, almost 130 years ago.”
The links between Floriana FC and Ireland are reputed to stretch back to a series of challenge matches between the club and the Royal Dublin Fusiliers who were stationed there over a hundred years ago.
Irish footballers from the regiment donated their shirts to Floriana who have ever since played in green-and-white.
At the conclusion of his homily he urged his hosts ‘to continue to keep hospitality, welcome, love and charity at the very centre of your personal life, your family life, your community life and as a core value of life here on this beautiful island’ and thanked ‘God for my parents and grandparents and for all who handed on the faith to me’.