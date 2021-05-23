Derry police in appeal over missing man
Police have appealed for help as they try to locate local man Aiden Baldrick.
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 10:52 am
Updated
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 11:06 am
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are concerned about the welfare of missing person Aiden Baldrick.
"He is described as slim build, 5’9 in height with short dirty-fair hair.
"He was last seen at 9am on Saturday 22nd May 2021.
"If you have any information that could help please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 1568 - 22/05/21"