Derry’s big Jazz Festival success

Thousands of music fans, blue skies and four days of live music saw record numbers visit Derry over the weekend for the 17th annual City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival.

The festival took place over the Bank Holiday weekend, finishing yesterday on Bank Holiday Monday and attracting over 60,000 revellers to the city.

With venues right across the city centre and beyond taking part there was no shortage of entertainment and fans of all kinds of music were given plenty to choose from.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh said he was delighted to see the city ‘buzzing’ over the five-day festival, and has praised the event organisers for again exceeding expectations.

He added: “The Jazz and Big Band Festival is such a huge showcase for the city and a key highlight of our annual events calendar. I was therefore delighted to see that the rain stayed away and the sun came out to smile on festival goers – which only added to an amazing ‘buzz’ in the city with a host of stellar acts performing.

Foyle Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion also praised all those behind the hugely successful event.

She said: “Congratulations to Derry City and Strabane District Council for another amazing Jazz and Big Band festival.

“This festival goes from strength to strength every year, and whilst I might be a little biased, I would safely say it’s one of the best festivals in Ireland.

“Derry has once again shown its ability to be able to host major music festivals and the success of this festival highlights what can be achieved with a vision and perseverance. It gives a much needed boost to the hospitality, retail, and tourism sectors and is a great showcase for our wonderful city,” she added.

Londonderry Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer McKeever described the City of Derry Jazz festival as a “tremendous advertisement” for Derry.