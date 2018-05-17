Derry trade unionists call for Israeli ambassador Zeev Boker to be expelled over Gazan massacre; slam western hypocrisy

Derry Trades Union Council has urged the Irish Government to expel the Israeli ambassador to Ireland, Zeev Boker, in protest at the slaughter of over 50 Palestinians in Gaza on Monday.

The workers’ alliance condemned the “disproportionate action against unarmed Palestinians.”

An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018. Thousands of Palestinians are protesting near Gaza's border with Israel, as Israel celebrates the inauguration of a new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

“The killing of 59 unarmed Palestinians including the death of a nine month infant from tear gas inhalation and the wounding of 2,700 represents the darkest day in the region’s history since 1948,” it stated.

“The world cannot stand by and watch Israel defy human rights under the pretext of defending its border.

“Live bullets should never be used as a crowd control measure and it is clear that the Israeli military are deliberately adopting a lethal policy of killing and wounding against unarmed resistance,” it added.

The council also accused western countries of gross hypocrisy in how they have responded to Monday’s massacre.

“If any other country were adopting these barbaric tactics there would be an outcry from the West but all we have witnessed so far is a call for restraint. The Irish should immediately expel the Israel ambassador from Dublin and call for UN intervention,” a DTUC statement ended.

Between the commencement of a six-week Palestinian campaign for the right of return under the UN’s General Assembly resolution 194 (III) and Monday’s massacre the Israeli security forces killed at least 110 Palestinians, while injuring 12,271, the UN have estimated.