Devastated family of Catriona Josephine Johnston issue appeal after fatal hit-and-run

Catriona Josephine Johnston

The 35-year-old Derry woman was a pedestrian and died at the scene of the collision at approximately 7pm on the Dunhill Road on December 6.

Ms. Johnston was laid to rest in the City Cemetery in Derry after a funeral service at St. Joseph’s in Galliagh on Sunday, December 11.

In an appeal for information her devastated family said: “We as the family of our dear Catriona would like to appeal to the public regarding the incident that happened on Tuesday, December 6.

"Catriona always loved Christmas time and enjoyed spending time with loved ones at this time of year.

“The incident happened on a busy road at a busy time of day, so we would be grateful if any witnesses could make contact, particularly to any motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle who were travelling along the Dunhill Road or who were in the area at the time the collision took place.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have also appealed for information about the incident.