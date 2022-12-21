Devastated family of Catriona Josephine Johnston issue appeal after fatal hit-and-run
The family of Catriona Josephine Johnston have issued a heart-rending appeal for information about the circumstances of the fatal hit-and-run near Coleraine in which she lost her life earlier this month.
The 35-year-old Derry woman was a pedestrian and died at the scene of the collision at approximately 7pm on the Dunhill Road on December 6.
Ms. Johnston was laid to rest in the City Cemetery in Derry after a funeral service at St. Joseph’s in Galliagh on Sunday, December 11.
In an appeal for information her devastated family said: “We as the family of our dear Catriona would like to appeal to the public regarding the incident that happened on Tuesday, December 6.
"Catriona always loved Christmas time and enjoyed spending time with loved ones at this time of year.
“The incident happened on a busy road at a busy time of day, so we would be grateful if any witnesses could make contact, particularly to any motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle who were travelling along the Dunhill Road or who were in the area at the time the collision took place.”
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have also appealed for information about the incident.
Detective Inspector Peter MacCionáoith said: “We would ask anyone who was travelling on the Dunhill Road on that particular evening, at around 7pm, to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us in CID Coleraine on 101 with any information they have. The reference number is 1653 06/12/22.”