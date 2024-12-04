Tony Teague, son of the late Bart Teague, makes the presentation to Parker Friel. Her parents Paddy & Annaliese and brother Ashton are also included. Winning owner Andrew White is holding Oaks 500 Final winner Do it Jella. Also included are family members of the late Bart Teague who include his son Ciaran Teague. Bridie Teague (wife of the late Bart), Millie Grant (Brandywell Greyhound Supporters Group) and Leona Teague.

The Bart Teague Memorial Oaks final, sponsored by Tony Teague and TT Thermal Insulation contractors in conjunction with the B.G.S.G and Roy Ruddy's Drumcrow Kennels, was the feature race on an all-sponsored eight race card at Brandywell on Monday night.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a lively betting market for the final with the bookmakers. Do it Jella was expected to be an odds-on shot to win after her unbeaten races throughout the competition but after good support for several of the runners, she was 6/4 at the off to win it.

After traprise it was a tightly packed field going into the opening bends but Do it Jella took full advantage of her outside position at that point and she went to the front going into the back straight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going into the final bends the strong-staying Country Song from trap one was closing in on the early leader but he seemed to check at a crucial point and this allowed Do it Jella to go a few lengths clear. The drama didn’t end there as Rossna Millie was now closing fast but in a very tight finish Do it Jella held on gamely to win by a short head in a time of 27.83 for Lifford based owner Andrew White and his father Ray.

Ross Hope pictured with the Coyle Family, Claire & Charles Coyle and sons Nathan (centre) and Shane (right). Also included is Riley Martin.

After the race the winning connections were presented with the trophy on the track by Tony Teague and his family who sponsored the competition in memory of his late father, Bart.

Also on the card it was a great night for local trainer Stephen Radcliffe who had a four winners on the card the first leg came in the third race the TT Thermal Insulation Trophy race sponsored by Tony Teague over 500 yards.

The Radcliffe runner Brassneck Max owned by Martin Healy and master Shane McColgan was the 6/4 favourite before the off and held on well to win by a length in a time of 27.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leg two came in the sixth race – the Brassneck Bar Trophy race, sponsored by Martin Healy. And the Radcliffe runner Inniskeen Mandy - supported from 2/1 into 6/4 before the off - galloped on strongly to win by three lengths in a time of 27.85 for the race sponsor and co-owner Colm McConomy. Leg three came in the penultimate race on the card - the PD foods trophy race sponsored by Patsy Doyle. Fast fit Mollie was having her first race over the 500 yards at Brandywell. She was evens before the off and near the line just got up to win by three quarters of a length much to the delight of her supporters in a time of 28.43 for the on the run syndicate.

Fast Fit Mollie pictured with Patsy Doyle, Sean Radcliffe, Marty Healy and Ceallach Ming.

The final leg of the Radcliffe four-timer came in the last race on the card over 300 yards. The on-the-run Syndicate Trophy race sponsored by Brendan McLaughlin and friends. Jacktavern Teddy from trap one had strong support at 2/1 and this meant the original favourite, the Radcliffe Kennel runner Comer Runaway drifted out from evens to 2/1 before the off. At trap rise this race was as good as over as Comer Runaway came home an easy winner by over four lengths at odds of 5/2 in a fast time of 16.54 to make it a memorable night for Radcliffe.

A big thanks to Tony Teague for his kind sponsorship of the Oaks in memory of his late father Bart and also to Lynda Bonner from the B.G.S.G and all the sponsors of all the races. Also thanks is extended to the Brandywell track staff and management on having the track in fantastic condition.

Next Monday from 8pm the Christmas competitions will be the main races on the card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile it was a good night on Saturday night for local owner Charles Coyle in Lifford who landed a double on the card through Ross Hop and Roanna Gonzo.

On Saturday night’s card Galliagh Bolt won easily in a time of 29.33 for Derry based owner Ciaran McLaughlin. Also on the card John McDaid had a welcome winner with Tweets Eimear.

Racing tomorrow night at the track from 7.45 pm with Sunday’s card at 6.35pm