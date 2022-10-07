Gardai have confirmed three fatalities in an explosion in Co. Donegal.

A Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána continue to assist other Emergency Services at the scene of a serious ongoing incident that occurred at approximately 3:20pm on Friday, 7th October, 2022, at a premises on the N56 at Creeslough, County Donegal.

This emergency response has been led by the Donegal County Council Fire Service with assistance by An Garda Síochána, the National Ambulance Service, Irish Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Rescue 118 Helicopter, Irish Air Corps Medivac 112, Northern Ireland Ambulance HEMS, Irish Community Air Ambulance (Ground Crew), Northern Ireland Urban Search and Rescue, Meavagh Fire Service, Donegal Mountain Rescue, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service HART team (Hazardous Area Response Team) and the Donegal County Council Civil Defence.

At this time, An Garda Síochána can confirm there has been three fatalities as a result of this serious incident.

This continues to be an ongoing operation and An Garda Síochána are not in a position to provide further information on casualties at this time.

An Garda Síochána continue to request that any road users intending to travel to the Creeslough area for any reason consider alternative routes as Emergency Services continue to deal with this ongoing incident.”

Earlier this evening, Letterkenny University Hospital stood down its Major Emergency Standby protocol.