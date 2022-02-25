Dublin Government waives visa requirements for Ukrainians

The Dublin Government is waiving visa requirements for all Ukrainian citizens who wish to move to Ireland.

Helen McEntee

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: "I am appalled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We stand with the Ukrainian people and we will play our part in assisting them in their time of need. That’s why I am immediately lifting visa requirements between Ukraine and Ireland. This will apply to all Ukrainians.

"It will assist Irish citizens and their families in Ukraine, as well as the families of members of the Ukrainian community here who may want to come to Ireland."

