Duffy hails plastics pact commitment

Sinn Féin’s environment spokeswoman, Councillor Sandra Duffy, has welcomed a commitment by dozens of major organisations in Ireland and Britain to observe a new ‘Plastic Pact’ in a bid to achieve a ‘circular economy’ by 2025.

She said: “The companies have signed a plastics pledge to establish a circular economy for plastics by 2025 by taking action to eliminate unnecessary plastic packaging and ensuring 100 per cent of plastic packages will be recyclable

“Everyone has a responsibility to protect the environment, it is up to us all to act before we cause irreversible damage to our planet. I would urge others to not only sign up to this pledge but to take serious action to reduce unnecessary plastic waste in our society.”