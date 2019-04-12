Easter Lily ‘symbolises possibility of unity’

Sinn Fein have said the annual Easter Lily symbolises the possibility of unity and prosperity for all across Ireland ahead of the commemorations to take place over the coming week.

Speaking at the annual launch of the Easter Lily, Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney said: “The Easter Lily is an emblem of unity between the different traditions within the nation as well as the heroism of those who sacrificed so much in 1916.

“The lily has always had strong symbolic value, though its meaning and symbolism have changed through the ages. Today in 2019 it symbolises the possibility of unity, equality and prosperity for all the peoples of the island.”

He added that the lilies will be distributed over the coming days, with a limited number of metal pin badges available at Sinn Fein offices, Peadar O’Donnell’s and Checkpoint Charlie, Waterloo Street.