Appeal over missing Mayo man after hitch hiker sighting in County Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 19th Apr 2025, 11:18 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2025, 11:22 BST
Police in the Causeway, Coasts and Glens area are currently assisting colleagues in An Garda Síochána with their search for a missing person and have urged anyone with information to contact them.

George Brennan, aged 38, is missing from County Mayo and may have links to the Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid and East Antrim areas.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As our enquiries continue, a member of the public has come forward to advise that they saw a man with a backpack hitchhiking at the Lisnakilly roundabout, outside Limavady, on Monday April 14 at around 4.45pm.

"They saw the man get into a white van with writing on the side, travelling in the direction of Ballykelly.

George Brennan.

"We would ask anyone else who may have seen this man to come forward to police. We are also keen to speak to the van driver.

"If anyone has information relating to George’s whereabouts, we ask that you contact police on 101, quoting reference number 831 of 12/04/25.”

