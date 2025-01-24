British army ATO tasked to hoax pipe bomb in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British army ammunition technical officers were tasked to a hoax pipe bomb in the Waterside overnight.

Detectives are appealing for information after the hoax device was discovered at the front of a property in Winchester Park.

It was reported to police at approximately 10.50pm on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant McAdoo said: “Police were alerted and attended the scene along with Ammunition Tactical Officers. Cordons were implemented and, following examination, the device was declared as a hoax. It has now been removed for forensic examination.

“We are working to establish a motive for this incident, and we are appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch with detectives by calling 101, quoting reference number 1816 of 23/01/25."

The Police Service said Information can also be provided to police online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, anonymously and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.