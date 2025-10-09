Ceasefire agreement must mark a 'step change' in achieving peace for Palestine - Murphy

Sinn Féin Councillor Pat Murphy has said the opportunity for a lasting peace in Palestine and the wider Middle East must be grasped in good faith by all sides.

He was commenting after an agreement was reached on a ceasefire and the return of some Palestinian prisoners and release of Israeli captives.

“The announcement overnight of a ceasefire in Gaza and planned return of Palestinian and Israeli political prisoners and hostages is very welcome,” said Mr Murphy.

“While this is only the first phase, it must mark a step change in guaranteeing a durable peace process for Palestine, and the wider Middle East. It must open a path to Palestinian self-determination and national sovereignty."

Colr. Murphy was speaking after that US President Donald Trump announced that Hamas had agreed to release all the hostages being held inside Gaza ‘very soon’, while Israel had agreed to a phased withdrawal of its ground forces to ‘an agreed upon line’.

UN chief António Guterres said: “I commend the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye in brokering this desperately needed breakthrough.”

He urged ‘all concerned to abide fully by the terms of the agreement’, including the release of hostages who have been held for over two years now in Gaza ‘in a dignified manner’.

Following the announcement Colr. Murphy said: “For two years, Israel has relentlessly bombarded the Gaza Strip, making it a graveyard for international law and the most dangerous place on the planet to be a child.

“Israel has waged a genocidal war against the Palestinian people, marked by state-sponsored famine, ethnic cleansing, mass displacement and collective punishment, while given political cover, funding and weapons by the US, Britain and other Western states.

"At the same time, annexation and ethnic cleansing are being systematically implemented in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. This must stop.”

Colr. Murphy called for the establishment of a meaningful peace process.

“A potential opportunity now exists to establish a peace process based upon continuing negotiations which addresses all relevant issues. This talks process must address the root causes of Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid system in Palestine,” he stated.