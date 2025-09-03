Derry IPSC calls march and rally in support of Global Day of Action for Gaza

The Derry branch of the Ireland-Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) has called a march and rally in support of a planned ‘Global Day of Action for Gaza’ this weekend.

Demonstrators will gather at Bishop’s Gate in Derry at 2pm on Saturday, September 6, before marching to Guildhall Square.

A spokesperson said: "We are urging people in Derry to come on the march to join the global day of action this Saturday for Gaza.”

They referred to the announcement by the Central Bank of Ireland this week that it will no longer approve European prospectuses for the sale of Israeli bonds.

Palestinians gather to receive cooked meals from a food distribution center in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on August 18, 2025. Rights group Amnesty International on August 18, accused Israel of enacting a "deliberate policy" of starvation in Gaza, as the United Nations and aid groups warn of famine in the Palestinian territory. Israel, while heavily restricting aid allowed into the Gaza Strip, has repeatedly rejected claims of deliberate starvation in the war. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Derry IPSC said the decision by Israel to move bond approval to Luxembourg showed ‘the impact of people power’.

"The global day of action will bring millions onto the streets to demand a full military, economic and political boycott of Israel to break the siege and flood Gaza with aid.

"A massive sea flotilla is heading to Gaza with aid and to break Israel's siege.”

Derry IPSC member Janine McLaughlin has joined the flotilla.

She said: "Israel is on the verge of a full invasion of Gaza City. We need to be on the streets in Derry, across Ireland and across the world to force government's to act. I urge people to join the global day of action march and rally this Saturday in Derry.

"The global rallies lift the spirits of Palestinians in Gaza and can pressure government's end all arms sales to Israel.

"We need to keep raising our voices for Palestine until this nightmare ends."