DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: Genocide and a second Nakba on our watch
Tragically a second Nakba is now underway in Gaza with Benjamin Netanyahu and his unhinged cabinet seemingly intent on the destruction of the descendants of those dispossessed in the 1940s and since.
Without prejudice to the ultimate findings of the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court in cases against Israel in light of its behaviour since the Hamas atrocities of October 7, 2023, it is baldly transparent a genocide is ongoing.
On October 9, 2023, former Likud Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, referred to Palestinians as ‘human animals’ in a chilling echo of the untermensch (subhuman) terminology used by the Nazis to dehumanise Jews, Slavs and Roma prior to the Shoah-Holocaust. In November 2023 the far-right Otzma Yehudit Heritage Minister Amihai Ben-Eliyahu suggested nuclear weapons might be used in Gaza.
What since? Scholasticide, the obliteration of hospitals, dogs eating dead infants in the street, parents writing names on their children’s limbs that they might identify them when they are blown to pieces in indiscriminate air strikes, assaults on defenceless refugees, doctors performing amputations and invasive surgeries on innocents with no anaesthetics, génocidaires unchecked, over 50,000 destroyed, a jackboot on the neck of the Westbank, and now the children of Gaza being starved to death. Slaughter, starvation and slavery. On our watch.