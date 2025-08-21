Derry passenger recounts gruesome moment train hit cow

A passenger travelling on a Derry-bound train has spoken of the gruesome moment it collided with a cow this week.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred as the 2.10pm service from Belfast was making its way through Antrim on Wednesday.

“We were travelling up from Ballymena towards Coleraine when the train hit a cow. Bits of the animal came flying past my window. You could hear the sound of its bones being broken and crushed. That was around 3.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conductor confirmed the train had struck a cow, the passenger said, but mercifully nobody was harmed apart from the unfortunate animal.

Stock photograph of cattle in a field

"Nobody was hurt but it was definitely a hard collision. The train limped in to Ballymoney and the passengers waited an hour to get a connection,” the commuter told the ‘Journal’.

A Translink spokesperson said: “Services on the Derry~Londonderry line were restored yesterday evening, following an incident involving an animal on the track.

“Our staff worked quickly to clear and re-open the line for services to resume.”