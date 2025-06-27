Derry security alert: Device placed in grounds of primary school was a hoax

Police have confirmed that a device which sparked the evacuation of a Derry primary school, homes and businesses was a hoax.

The security operation, centred on a suspicious object found in the grounds of Sacred Heart Primary School, began on Thursday morning and continued throughout the day.

The incident resulted in schoolchildren and staff having to be evacuated during their final week of term, along with residents and staff and customers at shops located nearby.

PSNI Chief Inspector Cathal Pearce said: “Police received a report at approximately 11.20am Thursday June 26 that a suspicious object had been discovered in the grounds of a primary school in the Trench Road area of the city.

Police at the scene on Thursday.

“Officers along with Ammunition Technical Officers attended and examined the object, which was determined as a hoax device and has since been removed for forensic examination."

Cordons had remained in place throughout Thursday and were lifted on Thursday night, at which point evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation while searches were carried out. We appreciate this has caused inconvenience, but public safety is our priority,” Chief Inspector Pearce said, adding:

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone with information that could assist with our investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 614 26/06/25.” A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Speaking on Thursday, Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson said there was widespread anger that anyone would target a primary school and the wider community in such a way.

“It is appalling,” he said, “that young children have had to be evacuated from Sacred Heart Primary School in Trench Road.

“Those behind such reckless actions have caused a great deal of distress, disruption and concern to young children who should have been enjoying a day preparing for their summer break.

“There is widespread disgust within the community in Top of the Hill who want to see an end to this sort of mindless disruption and fear.

“While condemning those responsible I also want to applaud the local community who have rallied round the school and particularly the local community centre An Chroí which accommodated children until the their parents could collect them.”