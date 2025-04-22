Donegal parish in shock after fire destroys Derrybeg chapel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The parish of Gweedore has been left in shock after St. Mary’s chapel in Derrybeg was destroyed by fire in the early hours of Easter Monday morning.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The well-known landmark in west Donegal was incinerated in a blaze just hours after the parish community celebrated Easter.

Following the devastating fire, Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, in a post via Gweedore Parish social media, said: “Our beloved Church, St. Mary’s in Derrybeg burned to the ground in the early hours of this morning. This is a deeply tragic event that strikes at the heart of our community. Our beautiful Church was not only a place of worship, but also a centre of light, life and love, of support, unity and hope for many.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parishioners in the village must now travel to the Church of St. Colmcille in Brinlack several miles away if they wish to attend weekday Mass.

St. Mary's Church in Derrybeg after a devastating fire on Easter Monday.

“We are a resilient community and will stand together to support one another in this moment of deep grief and sorrow. We will rebuild our Church with a renewed hope for a brighter future.

“I wish to express my deep gratitude to all the members of Gaoth Dobhair Fire Brigade Service, supported by colleagues from right across the County, for their untiring dedication and tireless service.

"To all members of An Garda Síochána who attended, for their professionalism and dedication. To Donegal County Council staff members for their selfless support and helping hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And to the many members of this beautiful community in Gaoth Dobhair, and further afield who have offered help, assistance and sent messages of support and prayers,” stated Fr. Ó Fearraigh.

Local Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said the community had been left heartbroken.

"Devastating news for the local community that St Mary’s Church, Gaoth Dobhair has been destroyed in a fire during the early hours.

“This church has stood at the heart of our community for generations, holding memories for so many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to pay tribute to the emergency services who responded so quickly, and to the Gardaí as they continue their investigation in the days ahead. And my solidarity to an tAthair Brian and the clergy of the parish,” he said.

Fianna Fáil TD Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher said: “The loss to fire of Doirí Beaga Church is just heart-breaking and devastating to the community it serves. Just yesterday the church was full to capacity celebrating the Easter Sunday Mass.

“Teach a’ Phobail - the public’s house are our second homes, they are the very heart and soul of our local communities and the loss of Teach Pobail Mhuire in Doirí Beaga will be felt today by many in the wider community.

“Built in 1972 , when a large community effort in the Gweedore Parish came together with the support of our emigrant communities across the globe built this magnificent Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish to commend the fire service for their excellent efforts right through out the night in fighting the fire.

“We will all need time to reflect on this loss before the task of rebuilding commences.”

Deputy Gallagher said his thoughts were with the local parishioners and clergy.

"The setbacks in life must never define who we are, it is how we rebuild from loss that will ultimately define us as a people,” he said.