Donegal woman who died in A5 road vehicle collision in Tyrone named

Police have confirmed that a woman aged in her 80s from Donegal died following a two-vehicle collision outside Omagh on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bernadette (Bernie) Cranley who was from Lifford in Co Donegal, was aged 82.

She was the driver of a silver Toyota Vitz which was in collision with a blue Suzuki Vitara on the Mellon Road between Omagh and Newtownstewart near the Ulster American Folk Park at around 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other driver, a woman who is aged in her 70s, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to serious injuries.

Bernadette (Bernie) Cranley.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision, and we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist us.”

The number to call is 101, quoting reference 704 24/05/25. Alternatively, you can report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Among those who spoke of their sorrow following the tragedy were members of the Lifford Clonleigh Resource Centre, where Bernie Cranley volunteered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: "Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our dear friend Bernie Cranley who died on Saturday.

"Bernie was a volunteer with us and was involved in the centre's activities and groups. May she Rest in Peace.”

Meanwhile the Road Victim Support Northern Ireland-Donegal group posted: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Bernie’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved her. Our thoughts are also with the other driver and her family, and we hope for her full recovery.

"We remain committed to supporting all those affected by road traffic incidents throughout Donegal and Northern Ireland. Rest in Peace, Bernie.”