Donegal woman who died in A5 road vehicle collision in Tyrone named
Bernadette (Bernie) Cranley who was from Lifford in Co Donegal, was aged 82.
She was the driver of a silver Toyota Vitz which was in collision with a blue Suzuki Vitara on the Mellon Road between Omagh and Newtownstewart near the Ulster American Folk Park at around 12.30pm.
The other driver, a woman who is aged in her 70s, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to serious injuries.
Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision, and we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist us.”
The number to call is 101, quoting reference 704 24/05/25. Alternatively, you can report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
Among those who spoke of their sorrow following the tragedy were members of the Lifford Clonleigh Resource Centre, where Bernie Cranley volunteered.
A spokesperson said: "Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our dear friend Bernie Cranley who died on Saturday.
"Bernie was a volunteer with us and was involved in the centre's activities and groups. May she Rest in Peace.”
Meanwhile the Road Victim Support Northern Ireland-Donegal group posted: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Bernie’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved her. Our thoughts are also with the other driver and her family, and we hope for her full recovery.
"We remain committed to supporting all those affected by road traffic incidents throughout Donegal and Northern Ireland. Rest in Peace, Bernie.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.