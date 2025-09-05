Emergency services at scene of two vehicle road traffic collision in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Sep 2025, 09:27 BST
Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Crescent Link in Derry.

The police service have urged motorists to avoid the area and expected potential traffic disruption in the area.

The emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

"Road users are advised that this will cause delays,” a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed on Friday morning.

There are no further details at this stage.

Related topics:Emergency servicesDerryPolice Service of Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice