Emergency services at scene of two vehicle road traffic collision in Derry
Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Crescent Link in Derry.
The police service have urged motorists to avoid the area and expected potential traffic disruption in the area.
The emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
"Road users are advised that this will cause delays,” a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed on Friday morning.
There are no further details at this stage.