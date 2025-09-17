Ex-deputy mayor of Derry says Great Hunger informs Irish response to genocide ahead of Trócaire Gaza fundraiser

A former deputy mayor of Derry has said Ireland’s collective memory of the Great Hunger should inform its response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

"We Irish know all about genocide, remember ‘Black 47’,” says Liam Bradley, referring to the catastrophic potato blight of the late 1840s and Britain’s laissez-faire non-intervention policies that led to the destruction of approximately one million Irish people.

Mr. Bradley, who has been involved with the Trócaire charity for many years, has organised a charity dance in order to 'help stop the genocide' in Gaza.

“I can't look at the television now and what is going on in Gaza with the children. It is worse than unbelievable.

Displaced Palestinians evacuating southbound from Gaza City travel on foot and by vehicle along the coastal road in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on September 13, 2025. The Israeli military said on September 13 that more than 250,000 people had fled Gaza City since it began intensifying operations there, as Palestinian officials reported many had been unable to evacuate south due to overcrowding. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

“We know all about genocide. That's why I'm doing it. Whenever I meet my maker I can say that at least I tried,” says Liam.

The Trócaire Gaza Appeal Dance is set to take place in the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) hall in Foyle Street on Sunday, September 28, from 3pm to 5pm. Admission is £5.

The dance will feature quicksteps, foxtrots, waltzes, Irish dancing, line-dancing, jiving, plus the unveiling of a new dance entitled the Grianán of Aileach Circle.

Mr. Bradley, now 80, is a former councillor on Derry City Council, who served for a time as deputy mayor of the city.

He is encouraging people to support the event at the end of the month.

“Even this week the United Nations said Israel is guilty of genocide. It is unbelievable how a lot of western countries are supporting it, when they can see what they are doing,” says Liam.