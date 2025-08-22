Fire at derelict building in Strabane area being treated as deliberate

Police are appealing for information following a report of arson at derelict premises at the Milltown Road area of Strabane.

Speaking about the incident, Police Service of Northern Ireland Sergeant Neill said: “Shortly before 10:50pm on Thursday, August 21, police attended a fire at a derelict building in the area.

"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who were in attendance, dealt with the fire."

Police remained at the scene following the fire through until Friday morning, he added, while also confirming that the blaze was “at this stage is being treated as deliberate”.

“Enquiries are continuing following the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the fire, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1892 21/08/25. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”