Fire fighters deal with accidental fire after vehicle bursts into flames in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 7th Oct 2025, 13:03 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 13:08 BST
Fire fighters were quickly dispatched to the scene when a vehicle burst into flames at a busy roundabout in Derry.

No one was injured in the accidental fire on Monday.

Motorists were met with a startling sight as they negotiated the Glenabbey and Clon Elagh roundabout on the Skeoge just after 7pm.

Flames were visible under the bonnet of a vehicle while smoke billowed across the junction. Thankfully the occupants had managed to evacuate.

A vehicle burst into flames at a busy roundabout in Derry on Monday.placeholder image
A vehicle burst into flames at a busy roundabout in Derry on Monday.

"There was no one inside the car at the time of the fire,” said Rami Zahra, who witnessed the fire.

“It was stationary on the road, and it appears that the occupants had exited the vehicle before the fire started.”

Rami captured the fire on video. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed it was caused by accidental ignition.

One fire appliance from Crescent Link Fire Station attended the incident and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to extinguish it. It was dealt with by 7.28pm.

