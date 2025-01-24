Gusts of 150kmph reported during Storm Éowyn in Donegal
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Met Éireann wind observations have revealed that a gust of 150 kilometres per hour was recorded at Finner camp at 9am on Friday whilst a mean speed of 98kmph was reported at the same location – the highest in the country at that time.
At 10am at Finner a gust of 144kmph was reported. A mean wind speed of 102kmph – again the highest in the country at that time – was also reported at the same station.
Earlier Met Éireann confirmed it had recorded a record windspeed for Ireland at Mace Head in Connemara with a gust of 183kmph at 5am.
The highest gust record of 182kmph has previously been set in 1945 at Foynes in Limerick.
A status red wind warning remains in place until 2pm on Friday afternoon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.