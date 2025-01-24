Gusts of 150kmph reported during Storm Éowyn in Donegal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gusts of 150 kilometres per hour have been recorded in Donegal as Storm Éowyn continues to batter the North West.

Met Éireann wind observations have revealed that a gust of 150 kilometres per hour was recorded at Finner camp at 9am on Friday whilst a mean speed of 98kmph was reported at the same location – the highest in the country at that time.

At 10am at Finner a gust of 144kmph was reported. A mean wind speed of 102kmph – again the highest in the country at that time – was also reported at the same station.

Earlier Met Éireann confirmed it had recorded a record windspeed for Ireland at Mace Head in Connemara with a gust of 183kmph at 5am.

The highest gust record of 182kmph has previously been set in 1945 at Foynes in Limerick.

A status red wind warning remains in place until 2pm on Friday afternoon.