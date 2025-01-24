Gusts of 150kmph reported during Storm Éowyn in Donegal

By Kevin Mullan
Published 24th Jan 2025, 13:09 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 13:10 BST
Gusts of 150 kilometres per hour have been recorded in Donegal as Storm Éowyn continues to batter the North West.

Met Éireann wind observations have revealed that a gust of 150 kilometres per hour was recorded at Finner camp at 9am on Friday whilst a mean speed of 98kmph was reported at the same location – the highest in the country at that time.

At 10am at Finner a gust of 144kmph was reported. A mean wind speed of 102kmph – again the highest in the country at that time – was also reported at the same station.

Earlier Met Éireann confirmed it had recorded a record windspeed for Ireland at Mace Head in Connemara with a gust of 183kmph at 5am.

The highest gust record of 182kmph has previously been set in 1945 at Foynes in Limerick.

A status red wind warning remains in place until 2pm on Friday afternoon.

