A number of homes have been evacuated in the Carnhill area due to a security alert, police in Derry have confirmed.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that they were dealing with a security alert in the Carnhill area shortly before 8am on Wednesday morning.

Cordons have been put in place in the area and police remain at the scene.

Police at Strand Road in Derry said they will bring further information about the alert in due course.