Man dies after tree falls on car in Donegal during Storm Éowyn

An Garda Síochána

A man has tragically died after a tree fell on the car he was travelling in near Raphoe early on Friday morning.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fatal accident occurred at Feddyglass, Raphoe at 5.30am, on the N14 which runs from Letterkenny to Lifford.

The road remained closed on Friday with diversions in place.

Gardaí confirmed: "A male driver, was fatally injured during the incident. The body of the deceased remains at the scene at this time.”

The man has not been named by the authorities.