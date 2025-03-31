Man left with 'potentially life changing' injuries after being struck by van

By Brendan McDaid
Published 31st Mar 2025, 08:42 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 08:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an incident involving a motor vehicle in Castlederg on Friday March 28.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Watkin said that shortly after 3:10pm, it was reported that a man in his 60s was struck by a black coloured van at the junction with the Millbrook Gardens and the Killeter Road area of the town.

"He was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are described as potentially life changing,” Detective Sergeant Watkin said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He was subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

PSNI.PSNI.
PSNI.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage taken at the time, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 993 28/03/25. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”

Related topics:PSNI
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice