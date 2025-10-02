McCann compares ban on Palestine Action to treatment of October 5 marchers under special powers
Mr. McCann will join fellow civil rights activists from the 1960s and younger colleagues at a demonstration in Guildhall Square at 3pm on Saturday.
The veteran campaigner said they refuse to accept the idea that ‘taking direct action to oppose genocide is a crime or could be described as “terrorism”’.
"The October 5, 1968 Derry civil rights march was banned and anyone who supported it dubbed a ‘terrorist’ under the Special Powers Act. The proscription of Palestine Action under the 2000 Terrorism Act feels like a re-run.
"This Saturday, October 4, will see mass defiance across these islands of the banning of Palestine Action,” he declared.
Mr. McCann, a member of the ‘Raytheon 9’, who occupied the US software manufacturer’s Springtown offices in 2006, said members of Palestine Action have spoken of how they were inspired by Derry’s Raytheon campaign. Huda Ammori, a co-founder of Palestine Action, was the main speaker at the Bloody Sunday March Committee’s rally in Derry in 2024.
“Those trying to stop more arms reaching Israel should be cheered. Instead of charging Palestine Action activists with similar offences to the Raytheon campaigners, they are now being charged under the Terrorism Act which means they have fewer rights,” he stated.
The Derry demonstration will take place simultaneously with others protests against the ban in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Totnes