McCann compares ban on Palestine Action to treatment of October 5 marchers under special powers

Eamonn McCann will be among protesters who will mark the 57th anniversary of the October 5, 1968, civil rights march in Derry this weekend with a demonstration against the ban on Palestine Action.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. McCann will join fellow civil rights activists from the 1960s and younger colleagues at a demonstration in Guildhall Square at 3pm on Saturday.

The veteran campaigner said they refuse to accept the idea that ‘taking direct action to oppose genocide is a crime or could be described as “terrorism”’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The October 5, 1968 Derry civil rights march was banned and anyone who supported it dubbed a ‘terrorist’ under the Special Powers Act. The proscription of Palestine Action under the 2000 Terrorism Act feels like a re-run.

Eamonn McCann

"This Saturday, October 4, will see mass defiance across these islands of the banning of Palestine Action,” he declared.

Mr. McCann, a member of the ‘Raytheon 9’, who occupied the US software manufacturer’s Springtown offices in 2006, said members of Palestine Action have spoken of how they were inspired by Derry’s Raytheon campaign. Huda Ammori, a co-founder of Palestine Action, was the main speaker at the Bloody Sunday March Committee’s rally in Derry in 2024.

“Those trying to stop more arms reaching Israel should be cheered. Instead of charging Palestine Action activists with similar offences to the Raytheon campaigners, they are now being charged under the Terrorism Act which means they have fewer rights,” he stated.

The Derry demonstration will take place simultaneously with others protests against the ban in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Totnes