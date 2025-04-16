Missing person appeal for man last seen getting on Derry train

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A missing person appeal has been issued for a man who is believed to have travelled in the direction of Derry by train last week.

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of missing person James Brier, who is 26 years of age, and has been missing since last week.

“James was last seen getting on a train at Coleraine train station towards Derry/Londonderry on Tuesday, April 8 at 1340 hours,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in an appeal that was issued on Tuesday, April 15.

A detail description of Mr. Brier was provided by the PSNI who asked for the public to come forward.

James Brier has been missing since last week.

“James is described as 5'7", slim build, short brown hair, wearing a dark coloured track top, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms carrying a laptop in a brown paper bag,” the police service stated.

Any information contact Police on 101 and use reference 953 from 10/04/25.