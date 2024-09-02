Pet poodle Maud has made ‘amazing recovery’ after almost being killed when struck by motorcyclist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pet poodle Maud is doing well almost seven months after being struck by a speeding motorcyclist in Derry.

The beloved dog was nearly killed when it was struck by a blue-coloured scrambler being driven at speed in the vicinity of Creggan Country Park.

However, she is now doing much better, according to the PSNI who posted an update on her condition at the weekend.

"We were delighted to catch up with Maud and to see she has made such an amazing recovery after being left badly injured when she was struck by a scrambler during a walk with her owner in Creggan Country Park on February 13.

Pet poodle Maud was almost killed when she was struck by a motorcycle in February.

"Maud appears to be doing great and her owner says he still can't get over the amount of support and good wishes he's had for Maud and says he is extremely thankful,” the PSNI said.

The police force said they are still investigating what happened to Maud and are appealing to anyone with information about who was responsible to contact them on 101, quoting the reference 1155 of 13/02/24.

“It's important to remember some scramblers don't comply with Construction and Use Regulations and Vehicle Safety Standards and are restricted to ‘off-road’ use only.

"This does not mean that they can be driven anywhere off-road. These vehicles should only be driven on private land where the landowner has given permission and should not be driven on pavements, roads, public property or parks. Insurance and safety equipment must be complied with as well in order to drive these vehicles legally,” the PSNI said.