Police in Derry dealing with road traffic collision at Maydown, diversions put in place

Police have been dealing with a road traffic collision in the Maydown area of Derry.

The incident occurred at approximately 2pm on Sunday.

Police said they were dealing with a road traffic collision at the Clooney Road junction with Ardlough Road.

Diversions are in place for traffic travelling into Derry from the direction of Limavady.

Traffic heading out of the city, meanwhile, remained free flowing.

The incident occurred at the A2 junction with the Ardlough Road which leads from Maydown to Drumahoe.