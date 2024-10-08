Police treating fire in Donemana area as arson
The fire was reported to police at 5.20am on Tuesday.
Police and NIFRS attended the scene. NIFRS believe the fire was as a result of deliberate ignition and so the incident is being treated as arson.
Police are appealing to witnesses who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area this morning around or shortly after 5am, or anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 171 of 08/10/24 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Information can also be provided anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Diversions that were in place on Longland Road at its junctions with Lisbunny Road and Ballynacross Road have now been lifted.
