Protest against genocide in Gaza and proscription of Palestine Action to take place in Guildhall Square

A demonstration against the genocide in Gaza and recent proscription of campaign group Palestine Action is due to take place at 3pm in Derry’s Guildhall Square on Saturday, August 9.

The rally is one of several being held in Ireland and Britain this weekend to protest against what the organisers have described as ‘the criminalisation’ of pro-Palestine protests.

A spokesperson for Derry IPSC said: “As people in Gaza are being starved, the Labour government continues to arm Israel, criminalising those who are trying to stop the genocide.

"This city has a proud record of non violent direct action against arms companies whose weapons are used in Israeli war crimes. So we could not stand by and see others imprisoned for similar actions.”

Similar protests are planned across Ireland and Britain on Saturday.

The demonstrations follow the decision by British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to proscribe Palestine Action under section 3 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

British lawmakers recently voted to ban the group by a majority of 385 to 26.

The spokesperson said: “At least 500 people will gather in London holding signs in support of Palestine Action, an action which (in theory) could attract a six month prison sentence. There will be similar protests in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff.

"We hope to have 50-100 people in Guildhall Square at 3pm this Saturday. A genocide is underway in Gaza. The world is crying out for it to end. We cannot let them outlaw nonviolent direct action as a form of protest.”