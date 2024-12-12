Rebecca Browne family to seek judicial review of decision not to prosecute over death

Rebecca Browne

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has confirmed nobody will be prosecuted over the death of Rebecca Browne who died after being struck by a Garda car at Lisfannon last year.

The 21-year-old hairdresser from Galliagh was fatally injured in the road traffic collision in the early hours of Sunday, May 21, 2023.

GSCO has confirmed that it has been notified by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of its decision not to direct a prosecution in the case of the tragic death of Ms. Browne.

The incident was the subject of an independent criminal investigation by GSOC, which concluded with the submission of an investigative file to the DPP by GSOC, the ombudsman said.

The DPP is independent in its functions, pursuant to section 2(5) of the Prosecution of Offences Act, 1974.

GSOC has noted the DPP’s decision, and has notified interested parties in the case, including the Browne family and Garda Members involved, it said.

GSOC has further notified the Browne family of their entitlement under the Criminal Justice (Victims of Crime) Act 2017 to a summary of reasons from the DPP for its decision not to prosecute, as well as their statutory entitlement to request a review of the decision.

While GSOC can make no further comment at this time, it will continue to engage with the Browne family in the context of Coronial proceedings and any other statutory processes that may arise, the Ombudsman confirmed.

Conor Moylan, of Madden & Finucane Solicitors, strongly criticised the decision not to prosecute, saying her family was ‘devastated’.

“We have requested the full written reasons, together with all documents, consultation notes, expert opinions and reports, and memoranda which have given rise to this decision.

“It is our intention to challenge this decision by way of Judicial Review.”

An Garda Síochána has said it does not comment on investigations being conducted by GSOC or on decisions made by the independent Office of DPP.

Rebecca – also known as ‘Becca’ – had been on a night out with friends when she was tragically killed.

The former St. Thérèse's Primary School, St. Brigid’s College and ‘Tech’ student had been working at Sage Hair and Beauty on Spencer Road at the time of her death.