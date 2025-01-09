Roma Downey evacuates amid devastating wildfires in Los Angeles

The award-winning Derry actress told the ‘Journal’ she is not sure if her home will survive the infernos sweeping the North Western districts of California’s largest city but all of her loved ones and pets are safe.

The ‘Touched by an Angel’ star has been based in the Los Angeles district for over 30 years.

Roma said they were forced to leave their home on Wednesday afternoon Pacific Standard Time.

"We just evacuated. Not sure if our home will make it but thank God our family and all our dogs are safe. Please pray for Malibu and Palisades

"This is such a fierce inferno and it’s not over yet,” she told the ‘Journal’.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection 17,234 acres had by Thursday been burned in a wild fire that started in the Pacific Palisades district between Santa Monica and Malibu on January 7.

However, across the State the emergency services have been dealing with 55 fires that have already consumed 26,978 acres and claimed the lives of at least five people. The fire department has responded to 12,083 emergency call outs this week.

Roma said the fires have caused ‘incredible loss, heartbreak and devastation’.

"So many people have lost so much and many more [are] still at risk. Asking for your prayers that these fierce wind storms will subside. This has been a very grim, scary day for our community.

"Praying for all impacted and for our brave firefighters and first responders, that they be protected and kept safe,” she said.

The Derry actress experienced a similar emergency in late 2018 when she and her husband Mark Burnett were forced to evacuate.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for most of the Pacific Palisades area of LA as well as portions of neighbouring Malibu and Santa Monica. Temporary shelters have been opened to accommodate the many people who have lost their homes.

The US President Joe Biden has approved California Governor Gavin Newsom’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration.

“The situation in Los Angeles is highly dangerous and rapidly evolving. President Biden’s swift action is a huge lift for California — as we throw everything we can into protecting residents with substantial state, local and federal resources.

"To all those in Southern California, please continue to listen to local authorities and don’t wait, evacuate if asked,” said Governor Newsom.

More than 7,500 firefighting, emergency personnel have been deployed to fight the unprecedented Los Angeles fires while up to 140 2,500-gallon water tenders have been mobilised to assist in fighting the Eaton and Palisades fires.

"California is mobilizing additional water tenders to support the ongoing battle against these unprecedented Los Angeles fires. We’re working closely with our local and federal partners to identify and fill gaps in real-time. Our number one priority is protecting Californians — this additional water transport is critical in our fight,” said Mr. Newsom.

As of Thursday morning Irish time the initial cause of the fires remained under investigation.

2 . Malibu, California January 8, 2025-The Palisades Fire approaches the Pacific Ocean along PCH in Malibu Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Malibu, California January 8, 2025-The Palisades Fire approaches the Pacific Ocean along PCH in Malibu Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Photo: Wally Skalij Photo Sales

3 . A map from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection showing the range of the wildfires in north west Los Angeles. A map from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection showing the range of the wildfires in north west Los Angeles. Photo: California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Photo Sales