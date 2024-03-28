A family affair for Roma Downey and Reilly as they play TV mammy and daughter in new series The Baxters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Beechwood Avenue-native plays materfamilias Elizabeth Baxter in the ensemble family drama with her daughter Reilly Anspaugh playing her screen daughter Erin.

Roma got in touch with the ‘Journal’ to let folks at home know the new series is now available to stream from Thursday, March 28.

Roma Downey and her daughter Reilly Anspaugh during a visit to Derry to pick up an honorary degree of Doctor of Fine Art (DFA) at Magee in 2014.

The drama is based on ‘the bestselling novels from Karen Kingsbury, that follow Elizabeth and John Baxter, and their adult children, as they navigate life's highs and lows, both with and without God’.

The series stars and is executive produced by Roma who originally shot to stardom State-side as ‘Monica’ in the hit-TV show ‘Touched by an Angel’ and has an extensive filmography on both the small and silver screen.

The Baxters is produced by Lightworkers media, which Roma founded with her husband Mark Burnett, and which has produced hit series such as The Bible, Son of God, Ben-Hur and Messiah.

Based on the worldwide #1 New York Times Best-selling book series by Karen Kingsbury, The Baxters is a riveting family drama that follows Elizabeth (Downey) and John Baxter (Ted McGinley) and their five adult children.

Season One of The Baxters centres on Elizabeth and John's daughter, Kari (Ali Cobrin), who learns the shocking truth that her professor husband, Tim (Brandon Hirsch), has been secretly having an affair with one of his college students.

As her relationship is tested, Kari must seek comfort in her faith and family to discover if love is truly a choice and if her marriage can be redeemed.

In addition to Downey, McGinley, Cobrin, and Hirsch, Season One stars Masey McLain (On Fire, I'm Not Ashamed), Josh Plasse (iCarly), Cassidy Gifford (God's Not Dead, The Gallows), Reilly Anspaugh (Chauncey, Ramen), and Emily Peterson (Sirens, Chicago P.D.)

Dr Roma Downey and Reilly at the official opening of the Magee College teaching block in 2018.

Joining the previously announced cast are guest stars Kathie Lee Gifford (The Today Show, The Way) as Lillian Ashford, Jake Allyn (Ride, The Quad) as Ryan Taylor, Damien Leake (Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, The Great Debaters) as Pastor Mark and Orel De La Mota (Titans, Minx) as Landon Blake.

The Baxters is produced by LightWorkers Media, Will Packer Media, and Haven Entertainment. Jessie Rosen serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Joining Roma and Rosen as executive producers for Season One of the series are Will Packer, Kevin Mann, Brendan Bragg and Jaime Primak Sullivan. Karen Kingsbury and Rick Christian are consulting producers.

Reilly Anspaugh, Roma Downey, Blathnaid Biddle and Sandra Biddle pictured at the launch of Roma’s new book ‘Box of Butterflies’ in 2018.

The former Thornhill College girl now lives in Los Angeles with her family but, with her daughter Reilly, is a regular visitor to her native Derry.

Her big break in the United States came when she played Jacqueline Kennedy in the US TV mini-series ‘A Woman Named Jackie’ in 1991.

The award-winning actress, producer and author is now one regarded as one of the most important producers of TV in America.