Security alert in Derry: Operation under way on Skeoge Road
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said the operation resulted from the discovery of a suspicious object in the area this afternoon, Thursday August 22.
“Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area at present, and there are a number of cordons currently in place,” a PSNI spokesperson said, adding:
“A further update will be provided in due course.”
Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy has urged people to avoid the Skeoge Road due to the disruption.
Sandra Duffy said: “There is an ongoing security alert on the Skeoge Road Link after a suspicious object was found earlier today.
“The road is now closed and there will be significant disruption for drivers on this busy road.
“I would urge people to follow the advice of Police and to avoid this area at this time and use alternative routes.“
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.