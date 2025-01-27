Several mature trees felled by Storm Éowyn in St. Columb’s Park
Storm Éowyn felled a number of mature trees in St. Columb’s Park on Friday with a number of paths blocked in the popular city green space.
Council officers and tree surgeons were busy over the weekend carrying out safety inspections and clearing some of the fallen trees and branches in the park.
One uprooted tree fell onto the wall at the St. Columb’s Park House walled garden causing some damage to the coping and brickwork.
Other walkways remained cordoned off on Monday.
