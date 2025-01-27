Storm Éowyn causes damage to buildings at Ebrington Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Damage was caused to the former 'Barrack Masters House' at Ebrington Square when Storm Éowyn blew the roof off the building on Friday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roofs of a number of buildings in the former parade ground suffered damage during the heavy winds.

Building 17 at the south western corner of the square beside the AMP building lost much of its roof during the storm.

Plans have been put forward to convert the Barrack Masters House to a restaurant, bar and health clinic.