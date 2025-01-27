Storm Éowyn causes damage to buildings at Ebrington Square

By Kevin Mullan
Published 27th Jan 2025, 13:41 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 14:34 BST
Damage was caused to the former 'Barrack Masters House' at Ebrington Square when Storm Éowyn blew the roof off the building on Friday.

The roofs of a number of buildings in the former parade ground suffered damage during the heavy winds.

Building 17 at the south western corner of the square beside the AMP building lost much of its roof during the storm.

Plans have been put forward to convert the Barrack Masters House to a restaurant, bar and health clinic.

