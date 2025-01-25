Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People have been advised of ‘significant damage’ to roads and other infrastructure across the north west in the wake of Storm Éowyn, while thousands across the region remain without power this morning.

In an update, Derry City and Strabane District Council said they were continuing to work with local agencies “in the ongoing emergency response to Storm Éowyn”.

The damage caused has been “compounded by the potential risk of snow and ice” which may cause delays to the efforts to assess and repair damages today.

“We hope to resume normal Council services as soon as it is safe to do so, but the health and safety of both staff and the general public is our first priority.

Removal of fallen tree from Creggan Road. Photo: George Sweeney

“We will begin the process of assessing any impacts on Council sites early tomorrow, but please note that some delays to services can be expected.”

Across Derry, Donegal and Tyrone several roads remain impassable due to fallen trees, while motorists and pedestrians have been urged to be careful in case of further incidents involving trees in a precarious state in the aftermath. Roads across the region are also very icy this morning and the danger of fallen powerlines has also been highlighted.

A number of electricity outages were reported overnight across Derry in numerous areas of the cityside and Waterside.

Across Inishowen there was praise for the teams working to restore electricity and other services well into the night after most of the Donegal peninsula experienced outages for several hours during and after the storm. Many homes were reconnected by 10.30pm last night although it is understood some areas of Inishowen are still without power today.

Fallen trees at on Culmore Road. Photo: George Sweeney

In Derry & Strabane, refuse crews were out early on Saturday morning from 8am to collect as many bins as possible that were scheduled for collection on Friday, but the Council said that they “will only be able to do so if it is safe”.

Efforts wew also being made to reopen Council cemeteries, parks, and recycling centres this morning following assessment.

A Council spokesperson said: “Burials will be prioritised, with a number scheduled to take place (Saturday). The cemeteries will open to the wider public as soon as they have been inspected and are safe.

“Leisure Centres, the Guildhall and other cultural and community venues will open as usual following inspections.

Removal of Fallen tree at The Branch cycle and foot path. Photo: George Sweeney

“Grass and 3G pitches will also open subject to pitch inspections for any storm damage.”

In Donegal people have been urged to continue to exert extreme caution this weekend.

A spokesperson for Donegal County Council said: “As Storm Éowyn subsides Donegal County Council advises the general public to exercise extreme caution when travelling and moving outdoors again.

"The fall out of Storm Éowyn has resulted in fallen trees, utility lines and other debris blocking a substantial number of roads within the county including National Primary and National Secondary routes. Roads crews have started the process of clearing trees where it is safe to do so on a prioritised basis. This work will take a number of days to complete, and updates will be posted on our social media channels and on www.mapalerter.ie.

"As the extent of the damage is assessed, the public are reminded to exercise great care as it will take a considerable period of time for all authorities to assess the damage and potential dangers that exist for the public."

Across Northern Ireland as of 6am Saturday, approximately 189,000 homes and businesses remained without power due to extensive damage to the electricity network caused by Storm Éowyn.

A spokesperson for NIE Networks said they aimed to restore power to the vast majority of homes and businesses over the coming days but cautioned that the scale of the damage means it will take many days before all customers have power restored.

Weather conditions, and the ability to access locations will continue to be challenging with further wind warnings over the weekend.

Derek Hynes, Managing Director of NIE Networks, explained: “Storm Eowyn has caused devastating levels of damage to the electricity network in Northern Ireland. Almost one third of the people here have no power. At this early stage, we believe that there are well over 4,000 locations in Northern Ireland where our network has been damaged by the wind or falling trees. Each of these locations will need to be visited. Right now we are prioritising faults which affect the largest numbers of homes and businesses. It is likely that it will take us up to ten days to get to the final locations and restore power to those residents. We continue to work with government and other agencies to try to provide information to the most vulnerable in our society as we work through a long restoration effort.

"At this stage we have been able to restore power to more than 96,000 families and will work over the weekend to assess the scale of the damage, and to update estimated restoration times on our website. We will keep going until everyone has their power back.

“For the next couple of days I am concerned that there will be fallen poles and wires in public areas. Please do not approach any electricity equipment and be extra careful around fallen trees as they often take electricity poles and wires with them as they fall. Please call us if you see anything that looks dangerous on 03457 643 643.”

Customers can also report a power cut online via nienetworks.co.uk