Storm Éowyn topples large monkey puzzle tree in grounds of St. Patrick’s chapel in Derry

A large monkey puzzle tree in the grounds of St. Parick’s Church in Pennyburn was felled by Storm Éowyn on Friday morning.

The tree came down at approximately 11am at the height of the status red wind warning in Derry.

Thankfully nobody was injured despite the tree toppling in the direction of the door of the parochial house when it succumbed to the wind.

St. Patricks’ Presbytery does not appear to have suffered any significant damage in the incident on Friday morning.