Storm Éowyn wreaks havoc in Derry and Inishowen with roads blocked and thousands without power

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Roads have been closed, trees felled and many homes left without power as Storm Éowyn continues to buffet Derry and Donegal this morning.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The streets of Derry resembled a ghost town on Friday morning as powerful winds wreaked havoc amid the ongoing status red wind warning that expires at 2pm.

At Northland Crescent in the Rosemount area a collapsed wall has rendered the street impassable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debris has been strewn across the city streets by the force of the winds.

Trolley canopies at Sainsbury's supermarket in Derry have been partially destroyed.

Trolley canopies at Sainsbury's supermarket in Derry have been partially destroyed.

Thousands of people have been left without power across the North West.

According to NIE Networks there are outages across Derry with the worst at Braehead and Campsie with 529 and 257 customers affected respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the North over 90,000 customers have been left without power due to Storm Éowyn.

The streets of Derry resembled a ghost town on Friday morning as powerful winds wreaked havoc amid the ongoing status red wind warning that expires at 2pm.

NIE said: “We strongly advise customers, particularly anyone vulnerable, to shelter where you are until the red weather warning is lifted. Once the severe weather warnings are lifted, if your power is out, consider joining friends and relatives who have power.”

Inishowen has been badly hit by power cuts. ESB Networks are reporting a remarkable 17296 customers at Trillick, 1136 customers at Ballymacarry and 427 customers at Carndonagh have been affected by power cuts.

In Newtowncunningham 1512 customers are without electricity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debris has been strewn across the city streets by the force of the winds.

Gardaí have warned that felled trees on the N13 at Burt and the R238 in Fahan have blocked roads.

Many other roads across Donegal have fallen trees on them also, the force advised.

The Department for Infrastructure in the North said that due to the ferocity of the storm it has had to suspend its emergency response until past the peak wind period.

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said: “We are now in the red weather warning phase of Storm Éoywn, which will last until 2pm this afternoon. This means there is a significant risk to life and the public should not travel during this time and stay at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damage to a trolley canopy at Sainsbury's.

“There is currently severe disruption to the road network and overnight we received 70 reports of trees down and other debris on the roads. We expect this number to increase over the course of the day."