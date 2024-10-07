Traffic & travel: Section of A5 Derry to Strabane closed off this morning
Police have issued traffic and travel advice after a section of the A5 road from Derry to Strabane was closed off this morning.
The reason for the closure has not been specified as yet.
A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: "The A5 remains closed this morning between its junctions with Leckpatrick Road, Ballymagorry and Woodend Road, Strabane.
“All traffic is being diverted via Donemana.”
The road had initially been closed at Duncastle Road, Newbuildings in Derry but the cordon has since moved.
